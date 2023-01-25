Positively Georgia
The Howard School – A Different Approach Makes All The Difference

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Howard School educates students with language-based learning disabilities and learning differences through instruction designed to complement each student’s individual needs. Head of School, Dr. Anna Moore joins us to share what makes The Howard School so unique. For more information, visit www.howardschool.org.

Sponsored By: The Howard School

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

