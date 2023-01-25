Leilani Simon has motion hearing scheduled for Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Wednesday, the mother accused of murdering her 20-month-old son is due back in court.

During a hearing, a superior court judge will decide what kinds of documents are going to be available and who can access them as the case moves forward.

Earlier this month, Simon’s lawyers asked a judge to let them see all Department of Family and Children’s Services files involving Leilani’s three children, two of their fathers, and her mother, Billie Jo Howell.

However, the Department of Family and Children’s Service is asking the judge to keep those files away from Leilani Simon’s lawyers. This is all about whether disclosing those records will impact Simon getting a fair trial and if it would violate protections for the children involved in those DFCS cases.

On Wednesday, we hope to find out from the judge how those records will be handled. Court is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. We will have the latest on air and online from that hearing.

