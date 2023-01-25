Man killed by deputies after car chase in Gordon County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after being shot by Gordon County deputies following a car chase.

51-year-old Billy Dewayne Couch fled a traffic stop on Cook Road around 1 a.m. Jan. 24. Deputies followed Couch to an address in Sugar Valley.

A deputy gave Couch verbal commands and eventually shot him. Couch was taken to the hospital where he died.

No deputies were hurt during the incident.

