Man killed by deputies after car chase in Gordon County

(Pixabay via MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after being shot by Gordon County deputies following a car chase.

51-year-old Billy Dewayne Couch fled a traffic stop on Cook Road around 1 a.m. Jan. 24. Deputies followed Couch to an address in Sugar Valley.

A deputy gave Couch verbal commands and eventually shot him. Couch was taken to the hospital where he died.

No deputies were hurt during the incident.

