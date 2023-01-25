MONICA PEARSON ONE ON ONE: Con Funk Shun, Janelle Monáe and Rian Johnson and more

In this month’s edition of Monica Pearson One on One, she is talking to the legendary group Con Funk Shun, actress Janelle Monai and director Rian Johnson and actors Jemini Powell and Travis Love.

When Silksonic hit the charts with the song “Love’s Train,” anyone over the age of 50 knew that the new song was actually an old song that was first done by the group Con Funk Shun. Monica sat down with one of the three founding members of that group to learn how they have lasted so long.

How we watch movies has changed over the last few years partially because of COVID but also because of streaming. A movie may have a premiere in a movie theatre but then go straight to NETFLIX. That’s what happened recently with the movie “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

Singer/actress Janelle Monáe, who calls Atlanta home, and the movie’s writer/producer/director, Rian Johnson, dropped by PeachtreeTV recently to talk about the film. During the course of one conversation with Monica, they were surprised to learn a lot more about each other.

Monica also had a chance to speak with two actors in the blockbuster film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Many wondered if the series would continue after the cancer death of lead actor Chadwick Boseman. It did and the sequel was a huge success. Some of the movie was shot right here in metro Atlanta at Tyler Perry Studios using local actors. Jemini Powell was a stunt double and Travis Love was a captain of the Jabari warrior tribe. Both actors told Monica that one scene in the movie was difficult for everyone on the set.

WATCH THE INTERVIEWS BELOW

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.