Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

MONICA PEARSON ONE ON ONE: Holiday edition 2023

MONICA PEARSON HOLIDAY EDITION
MONICA PEARSON HOLIDAY EDITION(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a special holiday edition of Monica Pearson One on One.

The Atlanta Music Project is a nonprofit organization that operates in underserved communities to provide world-class music training and performance opportunities to our youth, tuition-free.

During this episode of Monica Pearson One on One, these young, talented musicians are making the holiday season a little brighter by performing some holiday favorites. There are performances by the group’s orchestra and choir.

This special holiday edition also features performances by violinist Donovan Fuller and pianist Jack Wagner. Fuller started playing violin when he was just 6 years old and is now pursuing a degree in music education at Clayton State University.

Watch the special below.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

RIAN JOHNSON
MONICA PEARSON ONE ON ONE: Con Funk Shun, Janelle Monáe and Rian Johnson and more
ATLANTA EATS: Baking tips and tricks with 'Roho Bakery'
Inside the iconic Randy's Donuts in Los Angeles
House Party coming to theaters