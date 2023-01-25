MONICA PEARSON ONE ON ONE: Holiday edition 2023

It’s a special holiday edition of Monica Pearson One on One.

The Atlanta Music Project is a nonprofit organization that operates in underserved communities to provide world-class music training and performance opportunities to our youth, tuition-free.

During this episode of Monica Pearson One on One, these young, talented musicians are making the holiday season a little brighter by performing some holiday favorites. There are performances by the group’s orchestra and choir.

This special holiday edition also features performances by violinist Donovan Fuller and pianist Jack Wagner. Fuller started playing violin when he was just 6 years old and is now pursuing a degree in music education at Clayton State University.

Watch the special below.

