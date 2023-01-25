Multiple car crash shuts down all lanes on I-75 north in Atlanta
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A multiple-vehicle crash shut down all lanes on I-75 north in Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon, according to Atlanta officials.
According to Atlanta officials, the crash happened near Mount Paran Road NW and the I-75 north expressway.
Motorists should seek alternate routes.
There is no official word on what caused this crash.
