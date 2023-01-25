R&B Singer Keri Hilson to perform at ‘Pride Night’ in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks announced that award-winning R&B singer-songwriter and LGBTQIA+ ally Keri Hilson will perform at halftime for their annual ‘Pride Night at State Farm Arena on Feb. 9.

The evening will include special in-game programming and performances that celebrate members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community and will feature a rainbow lighting of the iconic ‘ATLANTA’ letters.

The Hawks, who are set to play Phoenix at 7:30 p.m., have limited tickets remaining for fans who want to attend the game.

A Pride ticket package can be purchased at Hawks.com/promotions and includes a $10 food-and-beverage discount as well as a custom Hawks-branded Pride shirt, while supplies last.

“Social equality is one of the most important things to me,” said award-winning R&B singer-songwriter Keri Hilson. “Being able to perform on nights like this are as purposeful as they are fun! Sports and music have the ability to unite everyone across all orientations, nationalities, and genders.”

To tip off the festivities, Voices of Note’s Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus (AGMC) will sing the national anthem.

At halftime, Hilson will perform some of her most popular hits.

During the game and through social recognition, the Hawks and Your Atlanta Area BMW Centers will celebrate members of the Atlanta Hawks Pride Council, their LGBTQIA+ Pride Employee Resource Group, and allies of the community.

“Over the past year, it has been an honor and privilege to serve on the Atlanta Hawks Pride Council, giving recommendations and guidance on how the organization can take a very visible stance toward the promotion of unity, equity, and visibility - all of which are at the core of the Atlanta Pride Committee’s mission,” said Atlanta Hawks Pride Council Member and Director of Equity and Engagement for Atlanta Pride Steven Igarashi-Ball. “As a lifelong Georgia native, I take PRIDE in seeing my hometown team be leaders on the court and in our community. Like the Atlanta Hawks, I also amplify that Pride should be celebrated year-round, not just at an annual festival and parade.”

Fans interested in tickets to ‘Pride Night presented by Your Atlanta Area BMW Centers’ on Thursday, Feb. 9 should visit Hawks.com/tickets. For the ticket offer, visit Hawks.com/promotions.

