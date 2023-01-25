Second metro Atlanta Whataburger location opens Thursday in Woodstock

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Whataburger is opening its newest Georgia location Thursday in the Woodstock area.

The restaurant located at 9766 GA-92 will open at 11 a.m. with drive-thru service only, but the company said it plans to roll out dining room access, online and app ordering, and curbside and delivery in the coming weeks.

“It’s easier than ever for Georgians to get their Whataburger fix as the market’s second restaurant in the Atlanta area gears up to open in Woodstock on Thursday, January 26, bringing the brand’s signature customized burgers and an extensive menu of fresh, bold flavors with a side of extraordinary hospitality.”

In partnership with franchisee Made to Order Holdings, Whataburger plans to open nine additional Atlanta-area restaurants in 2023, and more than 50 over the next seven years, including:

503 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, Ga. 30040

2925 Buford Dr, Buford, Ga. 30519

900 Pavilion Pkwy, Monroe, Ga. 30656

10106 Alcovy Rd, Covington, Ga. 30014

3201 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, Ga. 30606

SEQ – Scenic Hwy N & North Rd SW, Snellville, Ga. 30078

15 Wallace Blvd, Dawsonville, Ga. 30534

