Mayor Khalid hosts Town Hall with Atlanta rapper Young Dro to discuss gun violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mayor Khalid of South Fulton and rapper Young Dro address gun violence in an upcoming youth Town Hall meeting.

The Youth Town Hall will focus on gun violence, following the increase in cases involving metro Atlanta teens, and will take place on Jan. 26 at the Southwest Art Center located at 915 New Hope Road, South Fulton, Georgia, 30331 and will start at 7 p.m.

This event will be “free” to the public with limited seating and encourage people to RSVP via text or email. This will be the first in-person Town Hall part of Mayor Khalid’s quarterly series “Courageous Conversations”. South Fulton families can sign their children up for a mentor, after-school programs and internships at the event.

“I don’t want to tell young people to just put their guns down without replacing them with options that are positive and profitable,” explains Mayor Khalid

For the first time, Mayor Khalid requires a vote from South Fulton City Councils at the Town Hall during the discussion.

“But I tend to take innovative approaches to reach new audiences so I welcome the discussion.”

As Mayor Khalid and Young Dro were planning this event, there was another killing of 17-year-old MiQuavious Blanchard, a senior at Creekside in South Fulton. Blanchard was shot in the head at Camelot Condominiums as he was throwing out his mother’s Christmas tree.

Award-winning Atlanta rapper Young Dro will not only be a panelist at the event but will also perform his new single, “Run Out of Time”. The rise in gun violence prompted Young Dro to release a project called “Guns Down”, dedicated to the recent murder of Takeoff and other Atlanta rappers.

“Many have criticized hip-hop for encouraging gun violence, so when Dro came to me and said ‘we gotta talk about what we’re feeding these kids, mentally, through our music...’ it was the perfect topic at the perfect time,” says Mayor Khalid.

As Mayor Khalid and Young Dro were planning this event, there was another killing of 17-year-old MiQuavious Blanchard, a senior at Creekside in South Fulton. Blanchard was shot in the head at Camelot Condominiums as he was throwing out his mother’s Christmas tree.

He is currently in ICU at Grady Memorial Hospital.

His mother will be featured at the Town Hall meeting to discuss how gun violence has affected their family, along with other families who have been affected and millionaire entrepreneurs under 40, some of who have transitioned from street life to legitimate businesses.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.