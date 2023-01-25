Special ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Love is in the air this season, and we have you covered.

From romantic candle-lit dinners to spa treatments, the options to spread love are endless across metro Atlanta.

Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Atlanta 2023:

Cupid’s Undie Run in Atlanta

On Feb. 11 hundreds of people in Atlanta will take to the streets in just their undies during Cupid’s Undie Run.

The event raises awareness of neurofibromatosis (NF), a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body, and fundraises for NF research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation (CTF).

‘Marry We’, is a mass wedding ceremony created to celebrate love in a big way.

Officiated by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Marry We will include a mass elopement followed by a wedding reception for all newly hitched couples.

Brookhaven Park and Recreation’s annual Sweetheart Valentine’s Dance

Due to popular demand, Brookhaven Park and Recreation’s annual Sweetheart Valentine’s Dance (formerly known as the Daddy-Daughter Dance) is returning for the first time since the pandemic. The dance takes place Sunday, Feb. 12, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Lynwood Park Community Center, 3360 Osborne Road. The price is $30 for the first parent/child, then $10 for each additional child. The event will include music, dancing, pictures to take home, and dinner.

“Love Is In The Air” Drag Brunch

Hosted by drag queens Arrianna Paris and Tatyana Tuesday Dickerson, this special brunch will celebrate the season of love.

Guests can enjoy brunch favorites like Challah French Toast with poached strawberries, whipped mascarpone & vanilla maple syrup and The Beltline Sandwich with brown sugar bacon, hashbrown, pickled green tomato, red onion, fried egg & greens for this Valentine’s edition of their classic brunch.

Reservations are available here.

Drag Queens Arrianna Paris and Tatyana Tuesday Dickerson (Photo Courtesy of Oliva Restaurant Group)

Seasons 52

Treat your Valentine to dinner at Seasons 52, where they can truly feel free to enjoy everything on the menu under 595 calories.

The Capital Grille

To make a Valentine’s Day reservation at The Capital Grille, visit TheCapitalGrille.com

5Church Valentine’s Day Prix-Fixe

Experience a Valentine’s Day to remember at 5Church! Indulge in a romantic four-course prix-fixe dinner with optional wine pairings.

The Southern Gentleman

The Southern Gentleman is offering a Valentine’s Day Atlanta 2023 Day 4-course prix-fixe menu on February 14. Priced at $79 per person does not include tax & gratuity.

Trey Daniels Valentine’s Day Jazz Brunch

Guests can enjoy a brunch buffet at City Winery Atlanta while taking in a romantic jazz performance by Trey Daniels beginning at noon. Soloist, composer, soulful bandleader and award-winning saxophonist Trey Daniels is an inspiration for his generation in jazz, funk, R&B, and Hip Hop.

Trey Daniels (Photo Courtesy of City Winery Atlanta)

