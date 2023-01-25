Positively Georgia
WATCH: DeKalb County DA to make announcement on shooting at Atlanta training center

Local advocate defends 'Stop Cop City' demonstrators after vandalism
Local advocate defends 'Stop Cop City' demonstrators after vandalism(Atlanta News First)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office is set to make a major announcement regarding a shooting incident at the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center that left a protestor dead and state trooper injured.

The shooting happened on Feb. 18 near Constitution Road and Bouldercrest Road near Moreland Avenue.

According to officials, officers and Georgia State Patrol troopers were conducting a clearing operation near the area when a protestor disobeyed verbal commands, then allegedly opened fire on officers and troopers. Law enforcement returned fire killing 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Terán.

RELATED: Trooper hospitalized, one person dead after shooting at future site of police training facility

Manuel Esteban Páez Terán, de 26 años, fue muerto a tiros el miércoles, en los terrenos cerca...
Manuel Esteban Páez Terán, de 26 años, fue muerto a tiros el miércoles, en los terrenos cerca de Constitution Road y Bouldercrest Road, en las inmediaciones de Moreland Avenue.(WANF)

The trooper who was shot in the abdomen was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

During a press conference, Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed the shooting was related to growing controversy around the police training facility.

Critics of the training facility, coined “Cop City,” argue that the southwest Atlanta location will lead to increased police brutality in Black communities surrounding the Weelaunee Forest and bring environmental destruction to ancestral lands.

Days following the incident, six people were arrested on domestic terrorism charges after hundreds of protesters took to downtown streets in response to Teran’s death.

Among those arrested were 22-year-old Madeleine Feola, 24-year-old Nadja Grier, 22-year-old Francis Carrol, and 37-year-old Emily Murphy. Each was denied bond because they were from out of state.

RELATED: Out of state activists fueling training center protests, KSU prof says

23-year-old Ivan Ferguson and 20-year-old Graham Evatt were granted $350,000 and $450,000 bonds, due to their ties to the state.

Local advocates defended demonstrators, calling into question the severity of the charges issued.

The DeKalb County District Attorney is expected to address the shooting incident during a press conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Atlanta News First will bring you live coverage here and on the Atlanta News First app.

