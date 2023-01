DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Police are investigating an overnight shooting.

It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night in the 3800 block of Maryland Drive in Doraville.

DeKalb Dispatch confirms one person was shot. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No information about a gunman has been released yet.

