2 $100K Powerball tickets sold in Georgia, jackpot increases to $572M
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - No one won Wednesday night’s half-billion-dollar Powerball jackpot, but there were two big winners in Georgia.
Two players won $100,000 each for matching four numbers and the Powerball. Both chose the Power Play option, Powerball’s multiplier feature, which doubled their $50,000 winnings to $100,000.
Several other smaller prizes were won across the state. Check the result details here.
The winning numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 25 were 9-17-20-38-40, Powerball 18.
With no winner, the estimated jackpot has increased to $572 million for Saturday’s drawing.
