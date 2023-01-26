2 $100K Powerball tickets sold in Georgia, jackpot increases to $572M

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - No one won Wednesday night’s half-billion-dollar Powerball jackpot, but there were two big winners in Georgia.

Two players won $100,000 each for matching four numbers and the Powerball. Both chose the Power Play option, Powerball’s multiplier feature, which doubled their $50,000 winnings to $100,000.

Several other smaller prizes were won across the state. Check the result details here.

The winning numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 25 were 9-17-20-38-40, Powerball 18.

With no winner, the estimated jackpot has increased to $572 million for Saturday’s drawing.

