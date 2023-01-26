Positively Georgia
Clayton County woman faces insurance fraud charges

Handcuffs graphic(VNL)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County woman is facing charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception. Oluwatosin Oyediran, 21, of Ellenwood, sold fake auto insurance policies to her victims in 2021, charging them over $1,500.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said neither Ms. Oyediran nor her company, Dirt-Cheap Insurance, were licensed to sell insurance in Georgia.

“In fact, our office investigated this fraudulent insurance company last year in connection with a Rockdale County case. In the future, we discourage Georgians from purchasing an insurance policy from Dirt-Cheap Insurance.”

Oyedrian used mobile transactions to sell fake policies for eight months, police said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

