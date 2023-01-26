Positively Georgia
5 caught red-handed breaking into vehicle in DeKalb County, police say

Police say five people were arrested after they were caught breaking into a car in Dunwoody.
Police say five people were arrested after they were caught breaking into a car in Dunwoody.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNWOODY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several people were caught breaking into a car overnight in DeKalb County.

It happened on Peachford Circle in Dunwoody just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say when the suspected car thieves noticed the officers noticing them, they took off in the vehicle, but they didn’t get far.

The vehicle was found abandoned right up the street, which caused police to set up a perimeter and search the area of North Shallowford Road and Peachford Road.

All five individuals, four adults and a juvenile, were found hiding and were arrested. Police say two stolen guns were also found.

