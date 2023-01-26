Atlanta City Games to be held in Centennial Olympic Park May 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new athletics event will bring international track and field stars to Atlanta May 6.

The first Adidas Atlanta City Games will be held in Centennial Olympic Park. A “specially engineered” 150-meter track will host 100-meter, 150-meter, 100-meter hurdles and 110-meter hurdles events. There will also be a pole vault and a 600-meter road race.

You can participate in the games too! There will be an Adidas Running City Mile winding its way through the city. Runners will start in waves according to age groups, ending with a group of professional runners. You can register here.

Noah Lyles, the American record holder in the 200-meter, plans to compete in the event. “If the weather is good and the track is hot, maybe we will go after a world record in the 150m,” Lyles said.

Adidas expects to hold the City Games and Running City Mile every spring. A full meet schedule will be announced at a later date.

