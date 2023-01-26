Atlanta hosting open auditions for ‘The Wiz’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Pre-Broadway Tour and Broadway Revival of The Wiz is holding open-call auditions on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3 at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta.

Audition slots for both days begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue into the afternoon.

WHAT: In-Person Open Call for African American Dancers and Singers ages 18+ in Atlanta and surrounding areas for the Pre-Broadway Tour and Broadway Revival of The Wiz.

WHO: Seeking dancers and singers for Principal Roles and Ensemble

WHEN: Dancers are invited to audition on Feb. 2. Singers are invited to audition on Feb. 3.

WHERE: Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

WHAT TO BRING:

Hardcopy of your headshot and resume

Sheet music for a song you would like to sing

Proof of vaccination against COVID-19

Please note: Masks will be required upon entering the building and MUST be worn in the halls and in the audition room.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Singers should prepare 16 bars of a song in the style of the show.

Dancers should bring whatever footwear they can most comfortably dance in (Character Shoes, Jazz Shoes, Sneakers, Socks). Please come dressed in all-black attire.

You may be asked to stay and sing! Please come prepared with 16 bars of a song in the style of the show (Gospel, R&B, Pop)

Link to The Wiz show materials

tinyurl.com/THEWIZATLMATERIALS2023

Link to Sign-Up Genius for Dancers:

tinyurl.com/THEWIZATLOPENCALLDANCERS2023

Link to Sign-Up Genius for Singers:

tinyurl.com/THEWIZATLOPENCALLSINGERS2023

FUTURE CALLBACKS:

You may be asked to come back to NYC for callbacks and finals the week of Feb. 6.

ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS? Please email thewizbroadway2024@gmail.com

