Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta hosting open auditions for ‘The Wiz’

(WNDU)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Pre-Broadway Tour and Broadway Revival of The Wiz is holding open-call auditions on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3 at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta.

Audition slots for both days begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue into the afternoon.

WHAT: In-Person Open Call for African American Dancers and Singers ages 18+ in Atlanta and surrounding areas for the Pre-Broadway Tour and Broadway Revival of The Wiz.

WHO: Seeking dancers and singers for Principal Roles and Ensemble

WHEN: Dancers are invited to audition on Feb. 2. Singers are invited to audition on Feb. 3.

WHERE: Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

WHAT TO BRING:

  • Hardcopy of your headshot and resume
  • Sheet music for a song you would like to sing
  • Proof of vaccination against COVID-19
  • Please note: Masks will be required upon entering the building and MUST be worn in the halls and in the audition room.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Singers should prepare 16 bars of a song in the style of the show.

Dancers should bring whatever footwear they can most comfortably dance in (Character Shoes, Jazz Shoes, Sneakers, Socks). Please come dressed in all-black attire.

You may be asked to stay and sing! Please come prepared with 16 bars of a song in the style of the show (Gospel, R&B, Pop)

Link to The Wiz show materials

tinyurl.com/THEWIZATLMATERIALS2023

Link to Sign-Up Genius for Dancers:

tinyurl.com/THEWIZATLOPENCALLDANCERS2023

Link to Sign-Up Genius for Singers:

tinyurl.com/THEWIZATLOPENCALLSINGERS2023

FUTURE CALLBACKS:

You may be asked to come back to NYC for callbacks and finals the week of Feb. 6.

ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS? Please email thewizbroadway2024@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh, 54, is standing trial on two counts of murder. Investigators said his...
1st officer: Alex Murdaugh didn’t cry over dead wife and son
The report, finalized on Jan. 9, was the result of an investigation into possible interference...
Fani Willis has enough evidence to indict Donald Trump: Geoff Duncan on CNN
In Georgia, superior court clerks are allowed to personally keep a portion of passport...
Legislation filed to prohibit court clerks from cashing in on passport processing fees
Atlanta nurses join nationwide rallies pushing for end to staffing shortages
Atlanta nurses join nationwide rallies pushing for end to staffing shortages