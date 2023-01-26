Atlanta hosting open auditions for ‘The Wiz’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Pre-Broadway Tour and Broadway Revival of The Wiz is holding open-call auditions on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3 at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta.
Audition slots for both days begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue into the afternoon.
WHAT: In-Person Open Call for African American Dancers and Singers ages 18+ in Atlanta and surrounding areas for the Pre-Broadway Tour and Broadway Revival of The Wiz.
WHO: Seeking dancers and singers for Principal Roles and Ensemble
WHEN: Dancers are invited to audition on Feb. 2. Singers are invited to audition on Feb. 3.
WHERE: Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
WHAT TO BRING:
- Hardcopy of your headshot and resume
- Sheet music for a song you would like to sing
- Proof of vaccination against COVID-19
- Please note: Masks will be required upon entering the building and MUST be worn in the halls and in the audition room.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS:
Singers should prepare 16 bars of a song in the style of the show.
Dancers should bring whatever footwear they can most comfortably dance in (Character Shoes, Jazz Shoes, Sneakers, Socks). Please come dressed in all-black attire.
You may be asked to stay and sing! Please come prepared with 16 bars of a song in the style of the show (Gospel, R&B, Pop)
Link to The Wiz show materials
tinyurl.com/THEWIZATLMATERIALS2023
Link to Sign-Up Genius for Dancers:
tinyurl.com/THEWIZATLOPENCALLDANCERS2023
Link to Sign-Up Genius for Singers:
tinyurl.com/THEWIZATLOPENCALLSINGERS2023
FUTURE CALLBACKS:
You may be asked to come back to NYC for callbacks and finals the week of Feb. 6.
ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS? Please email thewizbroadway2024@gmail.com
