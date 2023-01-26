Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Church fire in southwest Atlanta being called suspicious

Overnight church fire in southwest Atlanta.
Overnight church fire in southwest Atlanta.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire overnight at an Atlanta church is being called suspicious.

It happened at an abandoned church on Springdale Road near I-85 and Cleveland Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, an Atlanta News First crew saw fire coming from the roof.

Firefighters say there’s no power to the building, so electrical issues would not have caused the fire. They believe someone may have been living inside the abandoned church.

“It’s possibly suspicious, we’re not sure until our fire investigators come out and do their job and investigate,” said Anthony Dobson, Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief.

Firefighters remain at the scene working to put out hot spots.

An investigation into the cause is underway.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File - Police lights
I-20 East shut down near I-285 in DeKalb County due to crash investigation
Henry Okafor
Two Mableton candidates removed from municipal ballot over bounced checks
Medical Marijuana commission approves rules for future Georgia dispensaries
Two Mableton candidates removed from municipal ballot over bounced checks
Two Mableton candidates removed from municipal ballot over bounced checks