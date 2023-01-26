Church fire in southwest Atlanta being called suspicious

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire overnight at an Atlanta church is being called suspicious.

It happened at an abandoned church on Springdale Road near I-85 and Cleveland Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, an Atlanta News First crew saw fire coming from the roof.

Firefighters say there’s no power to the building, so electrical issues would not have caused the fire. They believe someone may have been living inside the abandoned church.

“It’s possibly suspicious, we’re not sure until our fire investigators come out and do their job and investigate,” said Anthony Dobson, Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief.

Firefighters remain at the scene working to put out hot spots.

An investigation into the cause is underway.

