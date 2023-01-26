Positively Georgia
Coweta County Sheriff’s Office looking for killer in double homicide

Kip Harris (left) and Marvin Bridges (right) were killed in Coweta County Jan. 17.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying the people responsible for a double homicide in Senoia.

Police responded to the scene on Deep South Road near Johnson Road after midnight Jan. 17. Kip Harris and Marvin Bridges were loaded into a helicopter and taken to a hospital, but both were later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

