Fayetteville police need help identifying man who is suspected of snatch and grab

By Natasha Pollard
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is being accused of robbing a Kiku Japanese Steakhouse in Fayetteville County.

Per the police, on Jan. 20 the man committed Robbery by Sudden Snatching after grabbing several hundred dollar bills from the register before leaving.

Fayetteville County Police Department is requesting any information about the man to be reported to Detective Diana Snider or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta.

