FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly temperatures linger; Rain returns this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re close enough to high pressure that clear conditions will linger through tonight and keep sunny skies dominant in the forecast Friday. Morning temperatures will be cold -- with most locations waking up below freezing. Thankfully, the atmosphere will recover a little during the afternoon and highs should get close to seasonal norms (lower 50s).

Temperatures will gradually climb closer to seasonal norms through Friday afternoon. (Atlanta News First)

Friday’s Forecast:

Skycast: Mostly Sunny

High: 51°

Weekend Outlook:

Saturday will be the weekend winner! Despite seeing a few more clouds filter in through the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the upper 50s. We will day dry through the night, but by Sunday moisture from our next system will gradually seep into the region.

First Alert : Sunday

A relatively weak system will slide through our area Sunday. There isn’t a severe weather risk -- so we will just be dealing with rain. Guidance has been trending with the heavier pockets occurring across central Georgia. Looks like most of our area will see roughly 0.25″-0.75″ of widespread rain totals -- with isolated areas south of Atlanta picking up to an inch. Most of the moisture exits early Monday morning and the second half of the day looks cloudy, but dry.

Forecast map for 7 p.m. Sunday (Atlanta News First)

A Rainy Setup

Looks like next week we will see a series of shortwaves move through our area-- and that will keep rain chances around for most of the week. Tuesday’s rain chance looks pretty isolated but more widespread rain will arrive Wednesday and Thursday. Models have been hinting at rain totals through next Friday ranging between 2 to 3 inches. We’ll have to watch to see where training of rain/storms occur because that will present a risk for instances of flooding.

Multiple systems will bring widespread totals of 2" across the region through next Friday. (Atlanta News First)

