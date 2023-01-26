FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold, windy today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It will be dry in metro Atlanta today, but cold with highs only in the upper 40s.

Thursday’s summary

High - 48°

Normal high - 54°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

You don’t have to worry about rain today, but it will be cold. Highs will only reach into the 40′s this afternoon. It will also be breezy with winds up to 20 mph, at times.

FIRST ALERT on Sunday, Tuesday

It will stay dry through Saturday with rain back in north Georgia on Sunday. The first half of Sunday will be dry with rain arriving by Sunday evening. We’ll get a brief break on Monday with rain back in the forecast by Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.