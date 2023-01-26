Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold, windy today

Thursday's forecast in Atlanta
Thursday's forecast in Atlanta(Atlanta News First)
By Rodney Harris
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It will be dry in metro Atlanta today, but cold with highs only in the upper 40s.

Thursday’s summary

High - 48°

Normal high - 54°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

You don’t have to worry about rain today, but it will be cold. Highs will only reach into the 40′s this afternoon. It will also be breezy with winds up to 20 mph, at times.

FIRST ALERT on Sunday, Tuesday

It will stay dry through Saturday with rain back in north Georgia on Sunday. The first half of Sunday will be dry with rain arriving by Sunday evening. We’ll get a brief break on Monday with rain back in the forecast by Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Chilly and dry end to the workweek
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures dropping tonight, cold sticks around Thursday
Cold temperatures return Thursday
Cold temperatures return Thursday
A colder night ahead
Gusty winds will accompany cooler temperatures tonight
First Alert Forecast: Chilly and dry end to the workweek
First Alert Forecast: Chilly and dry end to the workweek