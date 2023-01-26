Georgia groups, activists respond to ‘Cop City’ violence in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Following a string of violent incidents in Atlanta, two groups are speaking out over the city’s s new public safety training center.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office confirmed to Atlanta News First they are seeking to prosecute 18 people for domestic terrorism who are all connected to the movement to stop the development of the site.

Six people were arrested Saturday on domestic terrorism and other charges after hundreds of protesters filled the streets in Downtown Atlanta in response to Manuel Teran’s death, who was shot by police.

In response, the Georgia NAACP and The Carter Center weighed in on the violence.

In a two-page letter posted on Twitter Georgia NAACP President Gerald A. Griggs said he opposed the construction of the $90 million dollar police training center. Instead, Griggs said the focus should be centered on poverty, homelessness, education, and social services, which have gone unaddressed.

“For the organizers coming from out of town, I would remind them that Atlanta is the birthplace of the most successful social movement in American History, and it’s best to use non-violence to achieve the goals of Atlantans. This is not Seattle or Portland. We, ‘the Atlantans,” know how to protest in a manner that focuses the message on the problem without creating chaos. As an Atlantan by birth and a follower of King’s method of non-violent protest, I remind people to listen to the voices of the victims of police brutality and center them.”

We would like to be clear on our position on #CopCity. As the @Georgia_NAACP, we have made it clear to the administration in #Atlanta. We oppose the building of the Police Training Center. We believe more police accountability not training will be the solution. pic.twitter.com/X7awpNieeU — Gerald A. Griggs (@AttorneyGriggs) January 26, 2023

The Carter Center also responded on Twitter saying in part:

“The Carter Center condemns the recent violence linked to the campaign to stop the construction of a police training facility in South River Forest, located southeast of Atlanta. We support the right for individuals to protest peacefully and call for a transparent investigation into the death of the protester and the injury of the Georgia state trooper. We also urge the local authorities to initiate constructive dialogue about the training facility to address the complex community and environmental issues at the center of the protests.”

The Carter Center was founded in 1982 by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, in partnership with Emory University, to advance peace and health worldwide.

