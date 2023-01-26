Georgia leaders propose legislation to crack down on gang recruitment of children

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s a new push to crack down on gangs luring Georgia’s most vulnerable.

The state’s top leaders are proposing legislation to curb gang activity and recruitment of young people.

Last month, a third arrest was made in connection to a shooting that happened at the 17th street bridge that killed a 12-year-old and 15-year-old.

The teens arrested face murder and gang charges.

On Wednesday, during his State of the State address, Governor Brian Kemp sent a clear message to Georgians that curbing violent crime is a top priority.

“We have made great strides in curbing crime and now this fight is entering a new phase,” said Kemp.

It’s a fight with a focus on gang activity.

“We’re seeing more gang activity where gang members, adults, are recruiting children into the gang,” said Attorney General Chris Carr.

That’s why Attorney General Carr and the Governor are proposing legislation that will increase penalties for those trying to recruit children into a gang.

Carr says it’s a move that will help deter what his office is seeing.

“We’ve got a case out of Barrow County where the gang literally came with ice cream trucks to recruit kids,” said Carr. “If you’re an adult that’s recruiting a child to carry guns or money or drugs or whatever they may be, you’re recruiting a child. It’s immoral and as the Governor said, we’re going to come after you.”

The fight against gangs luring children in metro Atlanta is ongoing.

“We need to start as young as we possibly can and show children that your record matters,” said Orrin Hudson.

Hudson, who was once in a gang in his early teens, is now the founder of Be Someone, a nonprofit helping steer young people away from a life of crime.

“I realized people judge you based on the moves you make, so what am I teaching? I’m teaching people to make good moves,” said Hudson.

State leaders say legislation that focuses on curbing gang recruitment will help in the fight to protect Georgia’s kids and young adults.

“This will be another tool to go after those that are truly taking advantage of our state’s most vulnerable population,” said Carr.

