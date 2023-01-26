Positively Georgia
Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency due to violent protests

Local advocate defends 'Stop Cop City' demonstrators after vandalism
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency due to recent protests in the Atlanta area.

1,000 National Guard units will be activated “in response” to the recent protests. The units will have “the same powers of arrest and apprehension as do law enforcement officers.”

Protests erupted after Manuel Teran was killed in a shootout with police near the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Six people were arrested Jan. 21 after the protests and even more have been charged with domestic terrorism.

A special prosecutor will be assigned to the case after the DeKalb District Attorney recused her office.

The state of emergency will last until Feb. 9.

