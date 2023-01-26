Gwinnett County officials recognize January as Radon Action Month

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials recognized January as Radon Action Month in Gwinnett County on Tuesday and reminded the public to make sure to be alert of radon in their homes.

According to Gwinnett County Government officials, “at least 1 in 15 homes in the United States have elevated levels of radon, which is the leading cause of lung cancer death for non-smokers.”

University of Georgia officials say “that radon occurs naturally when uranium breaks down to form radon. Uranium is often found in high concentrations in granite rocky soils.” Out of 21,000 who die each year due to radon, more than 800 are Georgians, officials say. Smokers are at a heightened risk of radon-induced lung cancer.

Residents are encouraged to “test their homes for radon” and to stay safe.

To order an at-home test kit, click here.

