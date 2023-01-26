Positively Georgia
I-20 East shut down near I-285 in DeKalb County due to crash investigation

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash investigation has the eastbound lanes of I-20 closed just before I-285 in DeKalb County Thursday morning.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is reporting serious injuries are involved.

Atlanta News First is at the scene working to find out more and provide updates. Check back for the latest.

