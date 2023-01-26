I-20 East shut down near I-285 in DeKalb County due to crash investigation
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash investigation has the eastbound lanes of I-20 closed just before I-285 in DeKalb County Thursday morning.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is reporting serious injuries are involved.
