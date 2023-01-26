I-20 East shut down near I-285 in DeKalb County due to crash investigation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash investigation has the eastbound lanes of I-20 closed just before I-285 in DeKalb County Thursday morning.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is reporting serious injuries are involved.

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked on I-20 east before I-285 in DeKalb Co. due to crash investigation. Live updates now on @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/1P3OneBSUs — Rodney Harris (@RodneyHarrisTV) January 26, 2023

Atlanta News First is at the scene working to find out more and provide updates. Check back for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.