KSU student says he was attacked in hate crime

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Kennesaw State University student said he wants justice after an alleged racist attack.

Jalique Rosemond claims he was beaten and called racial slurs outside of his off-campus apartment.

According to Rosemond, two white men approached him Saturday night after he arrived at his home.

Rosemond told Atlanta News First he told the men, who claimed he was driving recklessly, to leave him alone.

“They still continued to say racial slurs, they referred to me as black boy multiple times,” he said.

According to Rosemond, that’s when things got violent.

Rosemond claims the two men attacked him in what he calls a hate crime.

“They did hit me, which lead me to bump into their Jeep, which later caused me to fall to the ground,” Rosemond said. “They kicked me in my nose and fractured, broke my nose.”

Surveillance video shows what appears to be part of the encounter.

Rosemond said he was eventually able to run and knock on his roommates’ windows for help.

Kennesaw Police responded and officers spoke with several witnesses in their incident report.

One witness claimed a white male was actually looking for help after the incident, but Rosemond and his roommate said he was the only victim.

“I want justice for my friend. I want justice for other people because too many situations happen in Kennesaw and people don’t know about it,” Rosemond’s roommate, who goes by Chief, said.

Kennesaw Police urge anyone who was there that night to call investigators at 770-429-4533.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.