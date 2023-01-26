Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Lawsuit aims to have southern hognose snake declared endangered

A southern hognose snake.
A southern hognose snake.(Glenn Bartolotti)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new lawsuit filed by an Oregon-based organization aims to have the southern hognose snake declared an endangered species.

The lawsuit names Interior Sec. Deb Haaland and the Fish and Wildlife Service, claiming the Fish and Wildlife Service’s 2019 decision not to place the snake on the endangered species list was unlawful. According to the lawsuit, “it issued a not-warranted finding that wholly contradicts that picture without providing legally adequate justification for doing so” in violation of the Endangered Species Act. The “unlawful decision” discounted all but two threats the southern hognose snake faces.

Southern hognose snakes are native to Georgia. The snake faces habitat loss from a myriad of factors, including climate change, road fatalities and disease. They are currently listed as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, one step below endangered.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The alleged dine-and-dasher at the Juicy Crab in Newnan.
Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher
The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
DA: 5 Memphis officers ‘all responsible’ for Tyre Nichols’ death
State leaders to propose legislation increasing penalties for those trying to recruit children...
Georgia leaders propose legislation to crack down on gang recruitment of children
Legislation filed to prohibit court clerks from cashing in on passport processing fees
OUT AND ABOUT IN THE ATL
Out And About In The ATL | Jan. 27-29, 2023