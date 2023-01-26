Lawsuit aims to have southern hognose snake declared endangered

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new lawsuit filed by an Oregon-based organization aims to have the southern hognose snake declared an endangered species.

The lawsuit names Interior Sec. Deb Haaland and the Fish and Wildlife Service, claiming the Fish and Wildlife Service’s 2019 decision not to place the snake on the endangered species list was unlawful. According to the lawsuit, “it issued a not-warranted finding that wholly contradicts that picture without providing legally adequate justification for doing so” in violation of the Endangered Species Act. The “unlawful decision” discounted all but two threats the southern hognose snake faces.

Southern hognose snakes are native to Georgia. The snake faces habitat loss from a myriad of factors, including climate change, road fatalities and disease. They are currently listed as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, one step below endangered.

