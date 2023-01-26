Man shot on Baywood Drive in southeast Atlanta
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Baywood Drive Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to 2380 Baywood Dr. SE. around 1:40 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was reportedly shot after a verbal altercation escalated to gunfire.
As of writing, the victim is alive, conscious and breathing.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.