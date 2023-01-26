MARTA’s new CEO says current expansion project list may not be financially feasible

EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA’S CEO, citing money troubles, says the agency is re-evaluating its expansion projects. The idea of changing project priorities or timelines is not sitting well with both city lawmakers or taxpayers.

Matthew Garbett, a public transportation advocate and co-founder of the non-profit Thread ATL, which pushes for improved urbanism in Atlanta, says MARTA needs to be more transparent and realistic.

“We pay MARTA real money to hire engineers, and have critical thinkers at the top that will look at it realistically, and not through rose-colored glasses, so heads should roll about this,” said Matthew Garbett, Thread ATL.

During an Atlanta City Council Transportation Committee meeting, Collie Greenwood, who just this past year took over as MARTA CEO, said his agency needs to revise its list of Atlanta expansion projects known as More MARTA, from 17 to seven. Greenwood says there isn’t enough money.

“Prices and costs continue to change. We could continue to model on an as-needed basis or we could invest money into a modeling tool that is mature enough to be nimble with the changing conditions,” said Collie Greenwood, MARTA CEO.

Currently, an outside consultant is helping MARTA develop an algorithm to determine which projects are most cost-effective.

Back in 2016, voters approved a half-penny sales tax to fund the agency’s $2.7 billion More MARTA expansion. Since then, progress on those projects; including the rollout of new streetcars, rapid bus lines, and renovations to the Five Points MARTA station, has been slow going.

“All of us have residents who, whether they voted for the More MARTA tax or not expect projects to be delivered as a result of that tax being collected,” said Amir Farokhi, an Atlanta City Councilmember.

A MARTA spokesperson told Atlanta News First late Thursday afternoon that none of the 17 projects are going to be dropped completely, but instead, the timing of some may be adjusted.

“I think we really need the oversight committees that aren’t politicians and aren’t part of MARTA to be stepping up and really looking at those numbers,” said Garbett.

