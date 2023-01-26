Medical Marijuana commission approves rules for future Georgia dispensaries

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For years medicinal marijuana patients have been waiting for Georgia to establish a legal medical marijuana industry, and after Wednesday patients in need may be one step closer to getting access.

The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission board laid out the new rules medical dispensaries would have to follow.

Advocates were thrilled about the new step but are concerned pending litigation against the state may get in the way of Georgia’s medicinal marijuana market becoming a reality.

“We’ve been at this for a very long time, we’re waiting, we’re still waiting,” Medicinal Marijuana Advocate Sebastien Cotte said he needs a legal way to access medical marijuana as soon as possible.

“I have to find a way to get the cannabis and I have had to break laws to do what I have to do as a dad to see my son stay alive,” Cotte said his son Jagger suffers from a rare neurological disorder that makes him immobile.

Jagger’s life expectancy was age four and now Jagger is twelve. Cotte credits medicinal marijuana for his son’s relief and progress.

“And now finally hopefully in the next month to month and a half, we should have some dispensaries here.”

On Wednesday there was new hope for Jagger and Cotte as the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission Board laid out the new rules for the two Georgia companies getting the green light to open dispensaries.

Trulieve Georgia Inc. and Botanical Sciences LLC will have to stay on top of quality control, product tracking, labeling, dispensing locations, and enforcement, but licensing companies in Georgia comes with controversy.

“There were for lack of a better word, issues with the awarding processes of licensing, “Attorney Jerome Lee said.

Former Gov. Nathan Deal signed a bill legalizing cannabis oil for people with chronic illnesses in Georgia more than seven years ago.

Lee is representing Georgia Atlas, it’s one of two dozen medicinal marijuana companies suing Georgia after they said they were denied licensing.

“The state has elected to proceed forward even though the litigation is still pending and in theory, you could have a court order that undoes all of this,” Lee said.

As for Cotte and Jagger, they are just hoping medicinal marijuana locations become more convenient soon.

“Our process was honestly a mess in Georgia and I’m not surprised about the lawsuit. I just hope it’s not going to hold up the entire process,” Cotte said.

If Georgia moves forward with its medical marijuana industry, each company will be allowed to open up to five dispensary locations, according to the commission.

each company will be allowed to open up to five dispensary locations, according to the commission.

