Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant.

The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.

Anyone with information should contact the Newnan Police Department at 770-254-2355 ext. 171.

