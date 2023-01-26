Positively Georgia
Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher

The alleged dine-and-dasher at the Juicy Crab in Newnan.
The alleged dine-and-dasher at the Juicy Crab in Newnan.(Newnan Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant.

The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.

Anyone with information should contact the Newnan Police Department at 770-254-2355 ext. 171.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

