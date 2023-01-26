Atlanta nurses join nationwide rallies pushing for end to staffing shortages

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Registered nurses at the Atlanta VA Medical Center near Decatur will join thousands of their colleagues nationwide Thursday holding rallies and demanding that the hospital industry end their profession’s staffing crisis, which they claim the hospitals have manufactured themselves.

Members of National Nurses United say they believe hospitals have prioritized money over patient care and that they can end the staffing crisis by providing safe numbers of nurses to care for patients.

“We need management to hear us on staffing so we can take the best care possible of our veterans,” said Dana Horton, an Atlanta VA RN. “Better recruitment and retention are key to this, so nurses are demanding management take action on these issues.”

NNU nurses say this winter’s surge in RSV, influenza, and Covid-19 patients resulted in crisis conditions because of a decades-long campaign by hospitals to decrease inpatient beds – particularly in pediatric units and units deemed less profitable – and short-staff units in order to maximize profits.

The Atlanta rally will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the entrance to the Atlanta VA Medical, located at 1670 Clairmont Road.

Similar rallies are taking place Thursday in nine other states, including North Carolina and Florida.

Atlanta News First reached out to the Atlanta VA Medical Center and received the following response to the union’s allegations.

“The Atlanta VA HealthCare System is so grateful for our nurses’ work to deliver world-class healthcare to Veterans. One of the VA’s top priorities is recruiting, hiring, and retaining our great nurses. To do that, VA has advocated strongly for the PACT Act and RAISE Act, which has given us increased authority to raise pay caps for VA nurses across the country. We have also maximized bonuses and retention incentives to reward VA nurses for their excellent work and keep them at VA, where they belong. We will continue working with our valued labor partners to provide the best work experience for VA nurses, so they can continue to deliver the best possible health care to the Veterans we serve.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.