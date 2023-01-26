Out And About In The ATL | Jan. 27-29, 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -- There’s plenty to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, including several theater productions, Lunar New Year festivals, a camping and RV show, a home show and more. Check it all out below.

FRIDAY

Isla & Co. in Buckhead is celebrating Australia Day this weekend with food and drink specials and live music. Enjoy bites of sausage rolls, fish & chips, Australian beer and more in a coastal-inspired atmosphere.

The 48th annual Camping & RV Show is happening this weekend at the Atlanta Exposition Center South. Exhibitors include travel resorts, vacation clubs, campgrounds, travel accessories, RV rentals, inflatable boats, electric bikes and scooters, and more.

The North Atlanta Home Show returns this weekend to Gas South Convention Center in Duluth. The event has been crafted to meet Atlanta residents’ demand for ideas, DIY assistance and home improvement products, particularly for kitchen, bath, outdoor spaces, gardening and landscaping.

The Lunar New Year Festival continues this weekend at Stone Mountain Park. There will be a special light show, cultural crafts activities, storytelling, puppetry, dance and drum exhibitions, parades and more.

Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is currently featuring “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” a story about the lecherous Sir John Falstaff who sets his sights on the wives of Windsor, leading to a side splitting evening filled with mischief, schemes, a buck (laundry) basket, a forest full of fairies and one giant pair of horns.

The Atlanta Opera presents “Don Giovanni” this weekend at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. The murderous Don Giovanni deceives women with impunity, leaving destruction in his wake. Mozart and Da Ponte’s masterwork explores vengeance and insatiable desire.

The spectacular dance musical RIVERDANCE is celebrating its 25th anniversary with performances this weekend at the Fox Theatre. Composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his “mesmerizing” soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with “innovative and spectacular” lighting, video, stage and costume designs.

SATURDAY

FACED, a chic facial studio, recently opened its third location at Buckhead Village. FACED offers a luxe, relaxing environment with custom 30- and 50-minute treatments at an approachable price point.

The Chocolatey Hot Trot 5K is happening at Avenue West Cobb in Marietta. Participants will receive a protein pack, race day shirt, ZenEvo dark chocolate and finisher’s medal. Participants can pick up their packets as early as 6:30 a.m. and the race will start at 8. Registration required.

The Artists & Flea Market happens every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ponce City Market. Attendees can discover local creative merchants, makers and designers bringing art, fashion, design, vintage, music and more.

Decatur’s Lunar New Year Festival is happening from 1 to 5 p.m. at Legacy park on Columbia Drive. This is said to be Atlanta’s only Pan-Asian New Year celebration — meaning it embraces the diverse customs of several different Asian countries, including Vietnam, Korea, China, and the Philippines.

Bruno Zapan’s “My Friend the Earth” exhibition is happening now at Millennium Gate Museum in Atlanta. The exhibit consists of 35 paintings and 45 original prints. Paintings on loan from private collections include one from the Carter Center and others from the collection of Michael and Anita Thomas.

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band with support from The Muckers are performing in the Music Room at Smith’s Olde Bar. Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band is known as one of the greatest front-porch blues band in the world. The Muckers are a 5-piece folk band from Atlanta.

SUNDAY

The Dinosaur Adventure indoor show ends Sunday at the Cobb Galleria Center. Children of all ages will see life-size replicas of dinosaurs and enjoy a variety of dino-mite activities, including a realistic fossil search, a prehistoric-themed obstacle course and more.

“Splash and Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin!” is an interactive exhibit at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta based on the popular kid’s animated series “Splash and Bubbles.” Children will discover a whole new world as they navigate an under-the-sea maze in a kelp forest, explore a sunken ship, interact with the local puppet characters, and become Reef town Rangers to learn how to protect the ocean.

The Atlanta Wedding Extravaganza is taking place at Georgia Aquarium. Brides-to-be can find their perfect venue, photographer, caterer, bridal party attire, honeymoon and more.

The Dukes of Swing are performing at MadLife Stage & Studios in Woodstock. They will perform the timeless music of Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole.

Singer-songwriter Lucy Kaplansky is performing at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur. She has been described as “the troubadour laureate of modern city folk.”

Dita Von Teese is bringing GLAMONATRIX to the Tabernacle in Atlanta. Von Teese is known as the “Burlesque Superheroine.” She will be joined by a diverse group of the best burlesque performers from around the world.

