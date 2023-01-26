Piedmont Henry Hospital designates Level III Trauma Center, 9th in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Piedmont Henry Hospital has been designated a Level III Trauma Center by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Piedmont Henry is now one of the nine hospitals designated as a Level III trauma center in Georgia, health officials said.

“This designation is significant, not only for the residents of Henry County, who can now rely on their local hospital providing a high level of safe and immediate care in instances of trauma but for many other area residents as well,” said David Kent, CEO of Piedmont Henry.

“Any time that can be reduced in transporting a patient to begin trauma care can potentially lead to better outcomes. We know that the work we have done to earn this designation will make a positive difference in countless lives.”

A Level III trauma center has the ability to assess a patient, resuscitate, perform surgical intervention, provide intensive care and stabilization of injured patients, and emergency operations.

“The trauma death rate in the state of Georgia is above the national average,” said Michael Thompson. M.D., medical director of trauma for Piedmont. “We believe we will make an impact on that rate by being able to stabilize and care for trauma patients at our hospital.”

Piedmont Henry’s trauma program has a surgeon available, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and also has neurosurgical support, according to a press release.

