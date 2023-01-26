Pike County man sentenced to 35 years for armed robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been sentenced to 35 years for the armed robbery of a gas station in March 2020.

Corey Criswell robbed the Texaco on Highway 42 in Locust Grove Mar. 9, 2020. He rushed into the store with a gun just as it was closing. The cashier and another person attempted to block Criswell from entering the store. Criswell fired the gun and struck the cashier in the face while demanding the cashier give him cash before fleeing the store with the cash.

Criswell was convicted of three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of armed robbery, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He was sentenced to 35 years, with the first 25 years spent in prison.

