Police investigate fatal shooting in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fatal shooting investigation is underway in southeast Atlanta on Wednesday evening.

According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to a person shot around 6:40 p.m. at the 200 block of Moreland Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a male with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released by officials.

Homicide investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

This was the second shooting in southeast Atlanta on Wednesday.

Police responded to 2380 Baywood Dr. SE. around 1:40 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was reportedly shot after a verbal altercation escalated to gunfire. The current extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

