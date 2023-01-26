Possible explosive device found inside car during DUI arrest in Cartersville

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cartersville police say they have located a possible explosive device in a car.

According to the police department, they responded to a crash on North Erwin Street near Cassville Road at approximately 8:10 a.m.

The driver was arrested for DUI-Drugs and possession of Schedule II controlled substances, during the search of the car they located what may be an explosive device.

The police are now waiting for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The roads are currently closed at Erwin St. between Cassville and Porter.

