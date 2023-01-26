Restaurant Report Card: Athens Kouzzina fails with 58; Yeero Village earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County health inspector uncovered critical health violations at a popular restaurant inside Sugarloaf Mills this week.

Athens Kouzzina on Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville failed with 58 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance inside the ice machine. Plus, raw chicken was stored above ready-to-eat vegetables and salad, yellow rice, and spaghetti noodles were at unsafe temperatures.

“I had a cooler go down and the coils froze up the day that she came in, Athens Kouzzina Manager John Melts said.

The manager said he fixed the cooler, and his food is now at the proper temperature and safe to eat.

“If she walked in today, I’d hope to get a 100,” Melts said.

There are several other good scores to report from around metro Atlanta this week. In DeKalb County, Taki Japanese Steakhouse on Ashford Dunwoody Road is back on track scoring 90 points after failing a week ago. In Fulton County, South City Kitchen on Peachtree Street in Buckhead picked up a 95. And in Cobb County, Shane’s Rib Shack on Cobb Parkway in Atlanta earned 99 points.

Yeero Village on Sandy Plains Road in Roswell received a 100 on their last health inspection. They are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They’ve been around for eight years, and everything on the menu is made from scratch. Plus, the ambiance is one of a kind. You feel like you’re dining in Greece when you sit down to enjoy a delicious meal.

They have everything from pork to chicken to lamb on the menu. You can dine in and get it to go at their drive thru. It’s good food fast. Boy that’s good!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.