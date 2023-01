ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A self-storage facility in Whitefield County has burned down.

PSA: Please do not attempt to enter King Self Storage property on Dug Gap Rd. This area is under an active investigation... Posted by Whitfield County Fire on Thursday, January 26, 2023

The King Self Storage on Dug Gap Road burned Jan. 26. The Whitfield County Fire Department says there are no salvageable items from the building.

