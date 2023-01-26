Warming centers open in DeKalb County due to freezing weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – Warming centers in DeKalb County will open Thursday and Friday beginning at 8 p.m., according to city officials.

Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask, social distancing, and undergoing a temperature check.

For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

