Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta braces for potential civil unrest over Memphis police brutality case

Atlanta braces for Tyre Nichols' video release
Atlanta braces for Tyre Nichols' video release(Atlanta News First)
By Rebekka Schramm and Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta business owners are preparing for the protest Friday evening after the release of the video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers.

They are afraid of a repeat of last weekend’s “protest-turned-riot” where broken windows are still boarded up.

Georgia is under a state of emergency with a thousand soldiers from the Georgia National Guard on standby who will have the power to arrest people.

RELATED STORIES:

Atlanta mayor sends letter to employees before release of Memphis video

Memphis braces for release of video showing Tyre Nichols beaten by police

DA: 5 Memphis officers ‘all responsible’ for Tyre Nichols’ death

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Law enforcement ready for trouble Friday night in Atlanta
Law enforcement ready for any trouble Friday night in Atlanta
Javon Joshua Andre
Atlanta police looking for suspect in armed robbery
Church damaged by fire overnight in DeKalb County
Tyre Nichols
WATCH: Cobb County officials remark on Tyre Nichols death, police brutality