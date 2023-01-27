Atlanta braces for potential civil unrest over Memphis police brutality case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta business owners are preparing for the protest Friday evening after the release of the video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers.

They are afraid of a repeat of last weekend’s “protest-turned-riot” where broken windows are still boarded up.

Georgia is under a state of emergency with a thousand soldiers from the Georgia National Guard on standby who will have the power to arrest people.

