Atlanta mayor sends letter to employees before release of Memphis video

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mayor of Atlanta sent a letter to city employees on Friday afternoon related to the release of the Tyre Nichols video in Memphis, Tennessee.

In the letter, the mayor says that he knows that videos like the one that will be released can “rightfully spark emotional responses” and that he is a “firm proponent of full participation, community dialogue and peaceful demonstration.” He also makes note of the fact that Atlanta is the “Cradle of the Civil Rights Movement.”

The letter also says that the city will remain in close contact with regional and state partners and deploy resources as appropriate. Dickens also says that the City is not altering its operations or hours at this time and leadership will communicate any adjustments if and when circumstances require.

Protests have been scheduled for Friday night at Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says it is closely monitoring the situation and released this statement:

“We are closely monitoring the events in Memphis and are prepared to support peaceful protests in our city. We understand and share in the outrage surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols. Police officers are expected to conduct themselves in a compassionate, competent, and constitutional manner and these officers failed Tyre, their communities and their profession. We ask that demonstrations be safe and peaceful.”

Nichols died three days after he was reportedly beaten by 5 former police officers in Memphis during a traffic stop. Four of the 5 officers were released from jail on bond on Friday. The Memphis Police Department is expected to release footage of the traffic stop and beating at approximately 7 p.m.

The governor of Georgia declared a state of emergency on Thursday ahead of the release of the video due to recent protests in metro Atlanta related to the proposed training center for Atlanta police officers and the potential for unrest related to the Memphis incident.

Georgia Rep. Carl Gilliard (D-Savannah), chair of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus, today issued the following statement to urge peaceful protests once the video footage of Tyre Nichols’ fatal arrest is released to the public:

“In anticipation of the Memphis Police Department releasing the video showing the encounter that led to Tyre Nichols’ death, we urge safe and peaceful protest across Georgia. While we have the right to publically express our outrage about the unfortunate death of Tyre Nichols, we must also allow justice to be served through the judicial system. The members of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus offer prayers and the deepest condolences to the Nichols family. We pray that Georgians allow the evidence presented in this tape to allow justice to prevail for the Nichols family throughout the judicial process. Truly, if Georgia is the state too busy to hate, we must take proactive measures so that unfortunate tragedies like this do not happen in our state.”

