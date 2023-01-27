Atlanta police looking for suspect in armed robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking a man accused of an armed robbery.

Javon Joshua Andre is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint Sept. 16, 2022 at 2405 Fairburn Road SW. The man said he met Andre to sell an item, but Andre reportedly never gave him the money he promised. When the man attempted to get the item back, Andre allegedly pulled out a gun and fled.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

