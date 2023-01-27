Positively Georgia
Braves re-sign manager Brian Snitker through 2025 season

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker looks on during the fourth inning of a baseball game...
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker looks on during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Braves manager Brian Snitker has re-signed with the team and will stay on as manager through the 2025 season.

Snitker is one of five Braves managers to win 500 games at the helm. He reached that milestone last season. Three of the other four are in the Hall of Fame. He’s also one of 61 managers in MLB history to win both 500 games and a World Series after leading the Braves to the 2021 championship.

The 67-year-old has spent 46 seasons in the Braves organization. He played in the team’s farm system from 1977 to 1980 before beginning to manage in the minor league system in 1982. He first became the Braves’ manager in 2016.

