Carroll County man convicted of 2021 murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been convicted of a 2021 murder by a Carroll County jury.

41-year-old Sherrod Montgomery was convicted of killing 63-year-old Ricky Buchanan Cox during a dispute over a card game in Bowdon May 20, 2021. Montgomery knocked Cox onto the floor and began kicking and stomping on him.

Cox was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Montgomery was convicted of felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

