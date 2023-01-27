Church damaged by fire overnight in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the second morning in a row, a church has gone up in flames in metro Atlanta.

DeKalb Fire says crews were dispatched just before 2 a.m. Friday to the Power of Faith International Church, located at 3355 Columbia Drive in Decatur. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames at the rear of the church.

The fire is now out. Firefighters say the church suffered mostly smoke damage in the sanctuary.

No one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported.

The pastor says this Sunday’s service will be in the parking lot if needed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is the second fire at a metro Atlanta church in the past 24 hours. A fire broke out early Thursday morning at an abandoned church on Springdale Road near I-85 and Cleveland Avenue in southwest Atlanta. The cause of that fire is believed to be suspicious and an investigation into the cause is underway.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.