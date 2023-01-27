Positively Georgia
Cobb County man sexually assaults minor after giving her water bottle, police said

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County man is arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl at Shaw Park in Marietta, on Jan. 22.

The suspect has been identified as Douglas Gerard Darch. Police said Darch approached the girl and offered her a water bottle. After drinking the bottle the victim began to feel dizzy and tingle.

According to a report, the suspect pulled a knife and threatened her so she “would do whatever he told her to do.”

Darch is facing several charges including aggravated child assault, cruelty to a child, and terroristic threats.

