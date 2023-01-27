Positively Georgia
College Park police search for missing 63-year-old woman with dissabilities

Raven Deyon Burnside reported missing
Raven Deyon Burnside reported missing(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - College Park police are asking for the public’s help locating Raven Deyon Burnside who was last seen on 2010 Sullivan Road Jan.25.

Burnside suffers from bipolar disorder, police said. She was described as wearing a bright red sweater, grey sweatpants, and glasses.

Burnside is 5′10 in height and weighs 180 pounds.

If any information is known on her whereabouts, call 911 or the College Park police at 404-766-3618.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

