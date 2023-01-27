College Park police search for missing 63-year-old woman with dissabilities

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - College Park police are asking for the public’s help locating Raven Deyon Burnside who was last seen on 2010 Sullivan Road Jan.25.

Burnside suffers from bipolar disorder, police said. She was described as wearing a bright red sweater, grey sweatpants, and glasses.

Burnside is 5′10 in height and weighs 180 pounds.

If any information is known on her whereabouts, call 911 or the College Park police at 404-766-3618.

